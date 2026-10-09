Hear from the three candidates for Ohio governor

Ohio voters will choose a new governor this election for the first time in eight years. There are three candidates on the ballot who’ve never held elected office running to replace term-limited Gov. Mike DeWine.

Today, on a special episode of Cincinnati Edition we talk with all three candidates. Our news review will be back next Friday.

We discuss Ohio’s new gas tax holiday, data centers and how the candidates view their development, and each candidate’s proposal for lowering property taxes.

Guests:



Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican Candidate for Ohio Governor

Amy Acton, Democratic Candidate for Ohio Governor

Don Kissick, Libertarian Candidate for Ohio Governor

This conversation was prerecorded, so we can’t take calls. You can catch a replay at 8 p.m.

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