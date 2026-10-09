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Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Hear from the three candidates for Ohio governor

Published October 9, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
3 side-by-side headshots
Photos courtesy of candidate campaigns
Ohio governor candidates Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, Democrat Dr. Amy Acton and Libertarian Don Kissick.

Ohio voters will choose a new governor this election for the first time in eight years. There are three candidates on the ballot who’ve never held elected office running to replace term-limited Gov. Mike DeWine.

Today, on a special episode of Cincinnati Edition we talk with all three candidates. Our news review will be back next Friday.

We discuss Ohio’s new gas tax holiday, data centers and how the candidates view their development, and each candidate’s proposal for lowering property taxes.

Guests:

  • Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican Candidate for Ohio Governor
  • Amy Acton, Democratic Candidate for Ohio Governor
  • Don Kissick, Libertarian Candidate for Ohio Governor

This conversation was prerecorded, so we can’t take calls. You can catch a replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionVivek RamaswamyAmy ActonOhio governor's race
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