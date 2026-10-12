Cincinnati Public Schools has a levy on the ballot

Cincinnati Public Schools is asking Hamilton County voters to pass a 7-mill operating levy this November. It's passage would generate $66.3 million annually to help CPS. But the district recently had to submit its budget to the state legislature without accounting for these funds.

Homeowners faced with rising property taxes may be wary this election cycle of the tax increase and several local school districts could be in danger of seeing their levies fail. On Cincinnati Edition we discuss how CPS plans to use the money and what the district will do if the levy does not pass.

Guests:



Shauna Murphy, superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools

Michael Gustin, treasurer, Cincinnati Public Schools

Julie Sellers, president, Cincinnati Federation of Teachers

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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