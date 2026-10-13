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Get the latest news and voter guides for 2026 midterms in OH, KY and IN >>
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Voter ID, election security and everything you need to know before you vote

Published October 13, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
voting
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP

Early voting is underway in Ohio ahead of this year's midterm elections. Voters will see important races for U.S. Senate and congressional seats that could change the balance of power in Congress. And they will decide on a history-making governor's race.

There is also a statewide issue on the ballot related to the state's voter ID law.

On Cincinnati Edition, what you need to know before you head to the polls.

Guest:

  • Jen Miller, executive director, League of Women Voters of Ohio
  • Brian Sleeth, director, Warren County Board of Elections

Beginning at noon, call or text 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionvoting machinesvoting rightsvoter fraudLeague of Women Votersvoter registration
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