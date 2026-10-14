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Meet the Democrat running to represent Kentucky in the U.S. Senate, plus analysis of the race

Published October 14, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
a black man in a suit and tie with a flag pin on his label holds a microphone
Timothy D. Easley
/
AP

Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history and Kentucky’s longest-serving senator, is stepping down at the end of this term, which leaves an open seat in the closely divided U.S. Senate.

Former state representative Charles Booker is the Democratic candidate in the race for that open seat. He is running against Republican candidate Andy Barr, who has served as the U.S. representative for Kentucky's 6th congressional district since 2013.

On Cincinnati Edition, we sit down with Booker to discuss the issues and why he's running. We reached out to Andy Barr's campaign multiple times but have not received a response. The interview with Booker is followed by analysis and factchecking of the race.

Guests:

  • Charles Booker, Democratic candidate to represent Kentucky in the U.S. Senate
  • Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio
  • McKenna Horsley, state politics reporter, Kentucky Lantern

This conversation was prerecorded, so we can’t take calls. You can catch a replay at 8 p.m.

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WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionCharles BookerAndy BarrMitch McConnellKentucky politcsU.S. Senate
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