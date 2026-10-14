Meet the Democrat running to represent Kentucky in the U.S. Senate, plus analysis of the race

Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history and Kentucky’s longest-serving senator, is stepping down at the end of this term, which leaves an open seat in the closely divided U.S. Senate.

Former state representative Charles Booker is the Democratic candidate in the race for that open seat. He is running against Republican candidate Andy Barr, who has served as the U.S. representative for Kentucky's 6th congressional district since 2013.

On Cincinnati Edition, we sit down with Booker to discuss the issues and why he's running. We reached out to Andy Barr's campaign multiple times but have not received a response. The interview with Booker is followed by analysis and factchecking of the race.

Guests:

Charles Booker, Democratic candidate to represent Kentucky in the U.S. Senate

Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

McKenna Horsley, state politics reporter, Kentucky Lantern

This conversation was prerecorded, so we can’t take calls. You can catch a replay at 8 p.m.

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