Who runs the city of Cincinnati?

When you think about how Cincinnati's city government runs, who comes to mind? Is it the mayor, the city manager or perhaps City Council? What about the many other players involved in the day-to-day operations of city life?

And how did we get here? Cincinnati operates on a council-manager form of government, but it wasn't always this way.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the balance of power keeping the city operating plus we'll talk about the changes that created the system we now have.

Guests:

Cincinnati City Council member Jeff Cramerding

Mike Morgan, attorney, J. Thomas Hodges & Associates

Karl Kadon, former deputy solicitor, city of Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

The Woman’s City Club's panel discussion on “City Management: Who Really Runs the City?” will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Mount Auburn Presbyterian Church. More information, including registration, can be found at this link: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/7xmj3ng

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WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.

