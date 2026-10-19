Understanding Medicaid work requirements

Hundreds of thousands of Ohioans will be subject to new Medicaid work requirements starting Jan. 1, 2027.

What does that mean for the people who need coverage and what happens when a disability precludes work?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the changes ahead, including who’s eligible for exemptions and what it will take for people to prove they’re working.

Guests:



Phil Lichtenstein, retired pediatrician and chair, Ohio Chapter of Physicians for National Health Program

Tara Britton, director of public policy, The Center for Community Solutions

Regina Campbell, managing attorney for the Income, Work & Health practice group, Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call or text 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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