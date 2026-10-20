What Ohio's minimum wage increase will mean for businesses, employees
In 2006, Ohio voters passed a constitutional amendment to increase the minimum wage each year on Jan. 1 by the rate of inflation.
In Jan. 2027, the minimum wage will increase to $11.40 per hour for non-tipped workers and $5.70 per hour for tipped employees, which represents a 3.5% increase.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what this increase might mean for businesses and workers and how Ohio is keeping up with inflation in comparison to other states.
Guests:
- Michael Jones, Ph.D., associate professor of economics, University of Cincinnati
- Paul Sonn, senior policy expert for wages and affordability, National Employment Law Project
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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