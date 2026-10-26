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Health
Cincinnati Edition

Are specialty drugs driving up Medicare costs?

Published October 26, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
Empty orange medicine bottle with white cap isolated on white background.
Robert Young
/
iStockphoto
Empty orange medicine bottle with white cap isolated on white background.

How can the same drug at the same dose have a wildly different price?

On Cincinnati Edition we look at how drugs get a specialty classification, plus how it can undermine generic competition and drive up costs.

Guests:

  • Antonio Ciaccia, president, 3 Axis Advisors
  • Kevin Day, owner, Day's Pharmacy

Beginning at noon, call or text 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionPharmaceuticalsMedicare
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