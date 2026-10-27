Could junk journaling be your next hobby?

There's a new twist on scrapbooking, called junk journaling, that's made its way to Cincinnati. The idea is to save your literal scraps — a receipt from a lunch out, a concert ticket, or a note scribbled on a Post-it — and collage them into a record of sorts in a notebook.

In Cincinnati, folks like Sofia Tekulve have begun hosting workshops for people to come together to create spreads in their junk journals.

On Cincinnati Edition, we sit down with Sofia as well as writers from Vox and Parents to talk about how to get started with the hobby and keep it going.

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Guests:



Sofia Tekulve, junk journaling workshop host

Jaclyn Greenberg, writer, Parents

Rachel Wilkerson Miller, senior editor, Vox

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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