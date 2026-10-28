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Why animal shelters are hitting critical capacity and Gen Z is picking smaller pets

Published October 28, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Dog sitting with tongue hanging out of the side of its mouth.
Cincinnati Animal CARE
Martin, an adoptable dog available at Cincinnati Animal CARE in October 2026.

Animal shelters across the country are running out of space for all the pets they have to house.

Cincinnati Animal CARE in Hamilton County says it has run out of proper kennel space for dogs at both its shelter locations.

On the Cincinnati Edition pet show, we discuss whether higher costs are driving people to surrender their pets. Plus, why Gen Z is focused on birds and small animals.

Guests:

  • Nicholas Jew, DVM, DABVP, board-certified veterinary practitioner, reptile and amphibian practice, MedVet Hilliard
  • Timothy Cappel, DVM, emergency medicine veterinarian, MedVet West Chester
  • Dae Grodin, owner and trainer, Dog-Abilities
  • Lisa Colina, senior manager for community engagement, Cincinnati Animal CARE

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.

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Cincinnati Edition does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews.

Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent Cincinnati Edition, WVXU or Cincinnati Public Radio.