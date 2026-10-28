Why animal shelters are hitting critical capacity and Gen Z is picking smaller pets

Animal shelters across the country are running out of space for all the pets they have to house.

Cincinnati Animal CARE in Hamilton County says it has run out of proper kennel space for dogs at both its shelter locations.

On the Cincinnati Edition pet show, we discuss whether higher costs are driving people to surrender their pets. Plus, why Gen Z is focused on birds and small animals.

Guests:



Nicholas Jew, DVM, DABVP, board-certified veterinary practitioner, reptile and amphibian practice, MedVet Hilliard

Timothy Cappel, DVM, emergency medicine veterinarian, MedVet West Chester

Dae Grodin, owner and trainer, Dog-Abilities

Lisa Colina, senior manager for community engagement, Cincinnati Animal CARE

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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