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The paper trail showing how Flock Safety made inroads in Northern Kentucky

Published October 29, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
A surveillance camera on a pole with a solar panel.
Tony Webster
/
Flock Safety ALPR Camera
A Flock Safety automated license plate reader (ALPR) camera outside a retail store in Aurora, Colorado, on June 27, 2024.

Several Northern Kentucky communities have stopped using automated license plate readers in recent months.

But how did Flock Safety establish such a large presence in the region in the first place?

RELATED: How Flock Safety broke into Northern Kentucky

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how the company made inroads with Northern Kentucky police departments and the communities they serve.

Guests:

  • Darrin Wilson, associate professor of public administration, Northern Kentucky University
  • Dany Villarreal Martinez, Northern Kentucky reporter, WVXU

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.

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Cincinnati Edition does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews.

Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent Cincinnati Edition, WVXU or Cincinnati Public Radio.