The paper trail showing how Flock Safety made inroads in Northern Kentucky

Several Northern Kentucky communities have stopped using automated license plate readers in recent months.

But how did Flock Safety establish such a large presence in the region in the first place?

RELATED: How Flock Safety broke into Northern Kentucky

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how the company made inroads with Northern Kentucky police departments and the communities they serve.

Guests:



Darrin Wilson, associate professor of public administration, Northern Kentucky University

Dany Villarreal Martinez, Northern Kentucky reporter, WVXU

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.

