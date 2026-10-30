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Cincinnati Edition

Toss-up races, anti-levy campaign and Scripps layoffs

Published October 30, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Ohio’s vote in the midterm could help determine the balance of power in Congress. On Cincinnati Edition, the toss-up races and the math that Democrats are doing to win back control.

Then, who’s behind the anti-CPS levy campaign, and mass layoffs at Scripps.

Guests:

  • Chad Pergram, chief congressional correspondent, Fox News
  • Andrew Tobias, politics reporter, Signal Ohio
  • Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier
  • Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
  • Matthew Keys, publisher, TheDesk.net

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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