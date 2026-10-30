Toss-up races, anti-levy campaign and Scripps layoffs

Ohio’s vote in the midterm could help determine the balance of power in Congress. On Cincinnati Edition, the toss-up races and the math that Democrats are doing to win back control.

Then, who’s behind the anti-CPS levy campaign, and mass layoffs at Scripps.

Guests:



Chad Pergram, chief congressional correspondent, Fox News

Andrew Tobias, politics reporter, Signal Ohio

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Matthew Keys, publisher, TheDesk.net

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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