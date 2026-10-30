Toss-up races, anti-levy campaign and Scripps layoffs
Ohio’s vote in the midterm could help determine the balance of power in Congress. On Cincinnati Edition, the toss-up races and the math that Democrats are doing to win back control.
Then, who’s behind the anti-CPS levy campaign, and mass layoffs at Scripps.
Guests:
- Chad Pergram, chief congressional correspondent, Fox News
- Andrew Tobias, politics reporter, Signal Ohio
- Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
- Matthew Keys, publisher, TheDesk.net
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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