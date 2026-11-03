Book explores congressional effectiveness and the possibility of reform

Have you heard the complaints of a “do nothing” Congress? Could that inaction be deliberate?

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with an author who says the founding fathers wanted the House of Representatives to lead on important policy matters, but she argues Congress has ceded that power to the president. How could that change moving forward?

Guest:



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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