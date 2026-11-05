Blocked railroad crossing delays fire fighters responding to deadly fire

Stopped trains are causing problems for Lockland residents. Now the mayor and fire chief question whether a sitting train contributed to a woman’s death.



On Cincinnati Edition, how Norfolk Southern is responding to those claims and why the Teamsters union says this problem could get even worse.

Guests:



Mark Mason, mayor, Lockland

Douglas Wehmeyer, fire chief and village administrator, Lockland

Tony Cardwell, union president, BMWED-Teamsters

This discussion was pre-recorded, so we can’t take questions. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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