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Blocked railroad crossing delays fire fighters responding to deadly fire

Published November 5, 2026 at 4:01 AM EST
WCPO

Stopped trains are causing problems for Lockland residents. Now the mayor and fire chief question whether a sitting train contributed to a woman’s death.
 
On Cincinnati Edition, how Norfolk Southern is responding to those claims and why the Teamsters union says this problem could get even worse.

Guests:

  • Mark Mason, mayor, Lockland
  • Douglas Wehmeyer, fire chief and village administrator, Lockland
  • Tony Cardwell, union president, BMWED-Teamsters

This discussion was pre-recorded, so we can’t take questions. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionLocklandNorfolk Southern
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