Blocked railroad crossing delays fire fighters responding to deadly fire
Stopped trains are causing problems for Lockland residents. Now the mayor and fire chief question whether a sitting train contributed to a woman’s death.
On Cincinnati Edition, how Norfolk Southern is responding to those claims and why the Teamsters union says this problem could get even worse.
Guests:
- Mark Mason, mayor, Lockland
- Douglas Wehmeyer, fire chief and village administrator, Lockland
- Tony Cardwell, union president, BMWED-Teamsters
This discussion was pre-recorded, so we can’t take questions. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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