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Cincinnati Edition

Changes you'll see to your healthcare plan for open enrollment

Published November 9, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
Psychiatrist or professional psychologist counseling or therapy session to male patients suffering from mental health problems. due to economic failure after the COVID-19 pandemic. PTSD Mental health.
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Americans have noticed prices going up at the pump and on their grocery store shelves, but the cost increases won't stop there. Premiums, deductibles and co-pays for employer-based healthcare plans and Medicare are expected to rise in 2027.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the situation retirees, employees and companies are in, how much you can expect your costs to increase and picking a plan that's right for you.

Guests:

  • Becky Hayward, education and outreach supervisor, Ohio Senior Insurance Information Project
  • Leigh Purvis, prescription drug policy principal, AARP Public Policy Institute
  • Noah Fischer, employee benefits consultant, CBIZ
  • Julie Appleby, senior correspondent, KFF Health News

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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