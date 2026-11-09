Changes you'll see to your healthcare plan for open enrollment

Americans have noticed prices going up at the pump and on their grocery store shelves, but the cost increases won't stop there. Premiums, deductibles and co-pays for employer-based healthcare plans and Medicare are expected to rise in 2027.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the situation retirees, employees and companies are in, how much you can expect your costs to increase and picking a plan that's right for you.

Guests:



Becky Hayward, education and outreach supervisor, Ohio Senior Insurance Information Project

Leigh Purvis, prescription drug policy principal, AARP Public Policy Institute

Noah Fischer, employee benefits consultant, CBIZ

Julie Appleby, senior correspondent, KFF Health News



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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