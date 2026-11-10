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What are the safest cars for teen drivers?

Published November 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
Dimenshtein Olga

Do you have a new, teen driver in the family? Are you on the hunt for a vehicle that’s safe and affordable?

Kelley Blue Book is out with a new list of its recommendations of safest cars for teen drivers. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the list and what considerations go into picking the right car for a new driver.

Guests:

  • Sean Tucker, managing editor for compact and full-size vehicles, Kelley Blue Book
  • Mike Belcuore, manager of driver education and operations, AAA Club Alliance

This discussion was pre-recorded, so we can’t take questions. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editiondriver safety
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