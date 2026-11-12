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Nuclear reactor site proposed along the Ohio River

Published November 12, 2026 at 4:01 AM EST
The Nuclear Company

There's a new proposal for a nuclear site along the Ohio River. It's called "Prosperity One," and the company behind it says it will bring industrial investment and jobs while generating approximately 6.6 gigawatts of electricity. It's also a response to the Trump administration's call to accelerate American energy production.

How far has nuclear technology come, and does it pose a risk to the community and the environment?

On Cincinnati Edition we examine nuclear power generation and safety.

Guests:

  • Joe Klecha, chief nuclear officer, The Nuclear Company
  • Henry Spitz, professor of Nuclear & Radiological Engineering, University of Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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