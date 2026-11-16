In 2022, when interest rates were low, Terry Horton decided to refinance a multi-family building he owns in North Avondale.

His plan was to pull money out of that building to buy another property. But the appraisal came back much lower than he and his lender expected.

Horton filed a federal complaint in 2023 alleging appraisal discrimination, and he talked with Cincinnati Edition about the case then.

On Cincinnati Edition, we follow up on his case and discuss a new Appraisal Modernization Act enacted earlier this year.

Guests:



Terry Horton, founder, Horton Visionary Properties LLC

Thaddaus Dawson, founder and CEO, Appraisal Policy Resource Center

Elisabeth Risch, executive director, Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Greater Cincinnati

James Wylie, vice president of public policy and senior fair lending counsel, National Fair Housing Alliance

This discussion was pre-recorded, so we can’t take questions. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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