Thanksgiving is nine days away. Are you stretching your budget to afford the big meal?

On Cincinnati Edition we ask local chefs about their cost saving strategies for hosting the holiday. And we get ideas for new recipes to try and twists on the traditional dishes.

Guests:



Meagan Aylward, manager, Cincinnati Museum Center’s Cr(eat)e Culinary Studio

Mona Bronson-Fuqua, CEO and Chef, Je Ne Sais Fuqua

Sarah Dworak, chef and owner, Sudova

Grace Lincoln, home chef, Meals with Grace

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast