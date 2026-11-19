Metro’s bus rapid transit plan is designed to cut commute times in Cincinnati, and the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky is increasing frequency on some of its key local routes.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the latest public transit updates in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Guests:



Brandy Jones, chief communications and marketing officer, Cincinnati Metro

Jenny Kammes, manager of marketing, Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky

Olivia Tussey, transit planner, Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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