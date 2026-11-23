Self-driving vehicles aren't new to roads in the Greater Cincinnati area. WVXU has previously reported on cars being tested by UC students and autonomous vehicles at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport.

Recently, the autonomous driving technology company Waymo has been testing its self-driving vehicles on Cincinnati roads. And big rigs using driverless technologies began navigating semi-private roads in Ohio this summer.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about self-driving technology and how soon it could roll out in the area more broadly.

Guests:



Jake Zuckerman, reporter, Signal Ohio

David Cooke, senior associate director of the Center for Automotive Research, Ohio State University

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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