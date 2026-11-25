The Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel is challenging federal approval of an electricity capacity auction that it says could force Ohio families to pay excessive costs for the power generation that data centers need.

The OCC is urging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reconsider its approval of a proposed special auction.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about what this auction could mean for Ohio consumers and their electric bills.

Cincinnati Edition invited a representative of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to be part of the conversation. A spokesperson said the agency can’t comment because “these are pending, contested matters before the Commission” and sent this statement from FERC Chairman Laura Swett: “As Chairman of FERC, I keep consumer costs at the forefront of every decision I make.”

Guest:



Maureen Willis, agency director, Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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