2015 budget

Update 10/08/15: Here are all three budget hearing dates and locations.Oct. 21 at 6pmColerain Township Administration Building4200 Springdale RoadColerain…
As expected, Hamilton County Commissioners approved the 2015 general fund budget Monday. The spending plan is much the same as 2014's.Commission President…
*Correction* The money for carrying costs on the Mt. Airy property will come from the county's Capital Budget NOT the General Fund budget.When Hamilton…
Hamilton County's commissioners are tinkering with next year's budget. But don't expect big changes to what's being spent this year."2015 is going to be…
The first of several public hearings on the proposed 2015 Hamilton County general fund budget is Thursday evening.Commissioners will hold a meeting at the…