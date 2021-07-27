-
As COVID-19 cases continue to pop up across Ohio, the American Civil Liberties Union wants to make sure inmates in county jails aren't subjected to…
The ACLU of Ohio has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio claiming the new absentee voting extension is "cumbersome."
Under this agreement between the ACLU of Ohio and Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office, those voters who have recently been removed from the rolls...
The ACLU of Ohio is asking a federal court to permanently block a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Pro-choice advocates had secured...
A three-judge panel must now decide if it will uphold a decision keeping Kentucky's only abortion clinic open. EMW Women's Surgical Center and the the…
More than a month after Gov. Mike DeWine signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court to...
The ACLU of Ohio released a report this week about mayor’s courts, which the organization charges "are geared toward making money rather than delivering...
Ohio’s newest law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected is supposed to go into effect in three months. But there’s a very good chance...
The state of Ohio is preparing to deliver its defense of the current Congressional district map in federal court. Plaintiffs say the map is…
Arguing the current congressional map in Ohio violates voters' constitutional rights, the ACLU, League of Women Voters and others are suing the state. A…