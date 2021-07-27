-
The first joint WCET-TV/WPTD-TV Action Auction went so well during the pandemic last year that station officials are keeping the same format for a second…
-
Action Auction bidding began on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, for the Cincinnati-Dayton public television stations' first joint auction. The delayed…
-
Summer is here, and so are deals on golf, travel, outdoor adventures, gardening and other seasonal specials at WCET-TV.Instead of waiting until the…
-
The joint WCET-TV and WPTD-TV Action Auction, the biggest fundraiser for the Southwestern Ohio public television stations, has been posted a second time,…
-
Kitty Lensman, chief operating officer for the Public Media Connect partnership that runs Cincinnati and Dayton public TV stations, will become president…
-
"Out of respect for the health of the volunteers, employees and other community members," Public Media Connect of Southwestern Ohio will delay April's…
-
For the first time, the annual spring TV auctions for Cincinnati and Dayton will be completely simulcast on WCET-TV and WPTD-TV April 20-25.Unlike last…
-
Update 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 23: WCET-TV and Dayton's ThinkTV managers have announced Action Auction pick-up schedules for Cincinnati and Dayton…
-
WCET-TV's "Action Auction," the public television station's biggest annual fundraiser, airs Tuesday through Saturday this week."Action Auction," now in…
-
It's that time of the year again: WCET-TV needs your help for another successful "Action Auction," the public TV station's biggest annual fundraiser.The…