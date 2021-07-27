-
West Chester-based AK Steel is selling to a Cleveland company.AK Steel and Cleveland-based Cliffs released details of the proposed merger Tuesday morning.…
-
Hillbilly Elegy production crews have spent the weekend in Middletown preparing to film scenes in the hometown of author J.D. Vance starting…
-
The president of West Chester-based AK Steel is retiring. James Wainscott has been with the company since 1995 and was named Chief Executive Officer in…
-
AK Steel has announced plans to build a "World-Class Research and Innovation Center" one mile east of I-75's Middletown exit near the Atrium Hospital.The…