On November 27th, 2018, we were delighted when Dion Brown, the President & Chief Operating Officer of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center,…
This one was for Dad. And the Santangelo family.Scott Santangelo's new book, "The Ohio Valley Jazz Festival," is a tribute to his father, promoter Dino…
This week's blues show starts off with the powerful guitar of Jimi Hendrix from the Fillmore East's last show on New Year's Eve, 1969. He's followed by…
This week's blues show, Saturday evening, June 10th, at 11pm, begins with Greg Schaber & High Street along with Sonny Landreth and Bill Wyman's Rhythm…
This past summer, I produced a one-hour special featuring the music of blues legend B.B. King who passed away on May 14th, 2015. I had planned on airing…
The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is honoring the late B.B. King this weekend by displaying one of his Gibson Lucille guitars. The guitar…
This week on The Blues, at 11pm on Saturday, May 23, a tribute in honor of the great iconic blues man BB King, who passed away last week, May 14, at the…
After a triumphant appearance with the Cincinnati Ballet in April, guitar virtuoso and former Cincinnatian Peter Frampton is coming back to town with a…