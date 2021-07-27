-
For the first time in five decades, there won't be a Brennaman in the broadcast booth for the Reds Opening Day.Hall of Fame Reds shortstop Barry Larkin…
A few things to know about John Sadak: He grew up in New Jersey wanting to play sports, not broadcast them. From 2007 to 2017, he was one of the hardest…
Play-by-play announcer John Sadak makes his Reds TV debut on Fox Sports Ohio's Access Reds Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.Sadak, hired two weeks ago, hopes to call…
After the Reds suspended Thom Brennaman in August for a homophobic slur during a TV game, Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larking offered his services to…
MLB Network Presents: The Cobra At Twilight provides an intimate, comprehensive look at the Cincinnati native and former MVP Dave Parker who won two World…
Cincinnati native Dave Parker, who played four of his 19 seasons for the Reds, will be profiled 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, on the MLB Network in MLB…
The Cincinnati Reds have had their fair share of National League MVPs over the years – 10 players have won the award 12 times.Four of them have been…
Even for a third-generation Reds fan, it was an overwhelming task: Picking the 50 greatest seasons, players, games and personalities from 149 years of…
When ABC broadcast the All-Star Game from Riverfront Stadium 30 years ago today, Bengals receiver Cris Collinsworth gave ABC a scoop which Al Michaels…
Here’s how to see the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, all the live national TV specials from Great American Ball Park, Reds features on Fox Sports Ohio,…