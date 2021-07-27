-
Elise Jesse, the Oak Hills High School and Mount St. Joseph University alum, is leaving her hometown sports reporting job at WLWT-TV.She's married to Mike…
-
What does a sports announcer do when there are no sports? Offer his services to voice videos and deliver smiles to all of us cooped up at home.Dan Hoard,…
-
After sifting through hundreds of suggestions and putting the final two options to a vote of the people, the Cincinnati Zoo's baby bearcat now has a…
-
The University of Cincinnati is marking the 100th anniversary of its mascot.The 'Bearcat' was born during a football game on Oct. 31, 1914 by a…
-
UC football coach Butch Jones resigned today to take the coaching spot at the University of Tennessee. Jones will not coach the Bearcats in their upcoming…
-
Jamelle Elliott, head coach of the UC Bearcats women's basketball team is in The Front Row with Betsy Ross to preview the upcoming season and talk about…