-
Dance, art, literature, poetry, and of course, jazz are a few of the cultural achievements that defined the Harlem Renaissance. Juneteenth Cincinnati and…
-
The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is taking up the call to center Black History Month programs on issues affecting Black families. It's…
-
As part of African American History Month, the Cincinnati Art Museum is featuring an exhibit by famed artist Romare Bearden. During it's opening weekend…
-
In recognition of Black History Month, the Cincinnati Arts Association (CAA) is presenting An Adam Experiment, a one-man play on the life of civil rights…
-
The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is presenting a year-long program series, "Freedom 55," to commemorates the 55th anniversary of Freedom…
-
Hamilton County commissioners are officially designating February as Black History and African-American History Month in the county. Though the board has…
-
For Black History Month: Frank Johnson has a preview of many of the events and activities that will be taking place at the National Underground Railroad…
-
For Black History Month: the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County will be celebrating the month with the theme African American Women in…
-
The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) was established on September 9, 1915 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson. The association…
-
George Washington Carver was an accomplished botanist, known for his discovery of many uses for the peanut, but his life required great perseverance and…