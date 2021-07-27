-
University of Cincinnati researchers are looking deep inside the brain to figure out why some head injury patients recover and others do not. It appears…
-
Former Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals tight end Ben Utecht sustained at least five major concussions and countless micro-concussions in his…
-
Traumatic brain injuries are a major cause of death and disability in the United States, contributing to about 30 percent of all injury deaths. Those who…
-
Ben Utecht earned a Super Bowl ring with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006; later he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and received a serious concussion…