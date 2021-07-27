Cameo Nightclub

-
Police and fire departments across the country, including Cincinnati, are reviewing procedures following last week's mass shooting in Las Vegas.Assistant…
The family of O'Bryan Spikes wants answers."Innocent people should not have to fear for their lives at a dance club," says his sister, Raquice…
A Hamilton County grand jury is indicting Cornell Beckley with two counts of murder in the Cameo Night Club shooting .Seventeen people were hit by gunfire…
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines. This week we discuss what is now known…
Cincinnati Police are charging two people in last weekend's shooting at Cameo Night Club. Seventeen people were hit by gunfire at the Kellogg Ave club…
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black says the city's police department is making progress as it investigates the shooting incident early Sunday morning at…
Cincinnati police now say 17 people were shot inside a night club early Sunday morning. Police Chief Eliot Isaac tells City Council's Law and Public…
Update 12:05 p.m.:Cincinnati Police say one person is dead and 15 wounded from a shooting inside a nightclub early Sunday morning. Police Chief Eliot…