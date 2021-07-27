-
With ticket fares down 32% and passenger growth up 56%, the next thing CVG CEO Candace McGraw wants is more direct international flights. "They are at the…
-
During the last two years, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has been the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. in terms of…
-
A recent study by the University of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky University shows the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has an…
-
Allegiant Air says it will be flying non stop from Cincinnati to Tampa Bay and Myrtle Beach starting May 30th. Fares will start as low as $59 one way. In…