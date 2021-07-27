-
Cars have always been a popular subject for musicians, but do you have any idea how rich and prevalent that connection is? The folks at Digital Third…
The age of self-driving cars hasn't arrived quite yet, but autonomous vehicles are no longer the science-fiction fantasies of just a decade ago. And many…
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), DriveOhio and the City of Marysville are ramping up what will be the largest-ever connected vehicle project…
Akron’s Innerbelt never lived up to its potential. It never even came close. The highway was supposed to give Akron’s suburbs easy access to downtown,...
The designer of an iconic automobile has come back home to Dayton. Gale Halderman was born in Tipp City. He graduated from Bethel High School in 1950...
Cincinnati hit cruise control on its spot on a survey of the nation's best and worst drivers. The Queen City parked at No. 32—as it did in the same…
Will your next new car be smarter than you? With obstacle sensors, fuel-efficiency programs, Bluetooth connectivity, and onboard Wi-Fi, it?'s possible.…
There may not be a lot of electric cars on the road now but Cincinnati Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld believes there will be soon and he wants the city to be…
One of the great weekends of winter is going to the Duke Energy Convention Center to see the annual Cincinnati Auto Expo, presented by the Greater…
The faster police clear an accident, the faster you can get moving again. In this week’s Focus on Technology, Ann Thompson reports on new tools increasing…