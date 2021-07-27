-
Cincinnati's casino and Northern Kentucky's racetrack will be changing hands. Investment company Vici Properties and Hard Rock International will pay $780…
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has cited Rock Casino Caesars Cincinnati, also known as the Horseshoe Casino, for over-serving a patron who allegedly caused…
The Horseshoe Casino is a big, shiny new attraction near some old Cincinnati neighborhoods. It is right across the street from Pendleton and within…
There is no question that the three Indiana riverfront casinos within easy driving distance of downtown Cincinnati’s Horseshoe Casino have taken a…
Weather permitting, Greater Cincinnati's newest player in the gaming industry will open in May. A live web-cam allows you to check the progress.Belterra…
It's been a year since Horseshoe Cincinnati opened its doors on March 4, 2013. This week, WVXU is revisiting the series we did when it opened to see how…
Cincinnati's Horseshoe Casino will be the first venue in Ohio to host a World Series of Poker circuit event.The 12-day tournament begins September 19 and…
The latest casino revenue numbers are out and they don't paint a good picture for Cincinnati's Horseshoe Casino.Cincinnati's revenues dropped from about…
The Horseshoe Casino Cincinnati has been open since early March, on today's Cincinnati Edition we’ll discuss the economic impact the casino has had during…
Has the Horseshoe Casino been good for the local area? We’ll here what changes the casino has brought to the surrounding neighborhoods of Over the Rhine…