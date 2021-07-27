-
It's a question that tends to mystify newcomers to Cincinnati, "What school did you go to?" Meaning high school, of course. It's just a Cincinnati thing,…
-
The superintendent of Catholic schools in the Cincinnati Archdiocese has resigned to take a similar position in Chicago. Jim Rigg has been the leader of…
-
Students at St. James of the Valley School in Wyoming will be looking for a new school next year.The parish says declining enrollment over the past few…
-
With students about to head back to classes, the Cincinnati Archdiocese is laying out its vision for the future.This is the first-ever unified education…