There's a couple of cemeteries near Lunken Airport that are accessible only via the Ohio River Trail. That may be why the Columbia Presbyterian and Fulton…
One of the oldest cemeteries in Dayton is marking the 175th anniversary of its first burial.Woodland Cemetery is the final resting place for many notable…
Finding a specific grave can sometimes take awhile, especially if you haven't been to the cemetery in a long time. Springfield Township's Arlington…
Just in time for Halloween, Lee Hay ventures into Cincinnati's eerier side. Roy L. Heizer, local ghost guide and author of Cincinnati Cemeteries:…
Kate Sweeney, a producer for NPR, has just released her fascinating book, American Afterlife: Encounters in the Customs of Mourning, and she’s on the…
Just a few blocks behind Music Hall, tucked in a tiny alcove behind a large, leafy tree in the West End lays an unassuming collection of worn gray…
Mary Remler is an expert on the various cemeteries in Hamilton County, and she joins Lee Hay to talk about some of the fascinating stories regarding…
The Cincinnati Preservation Society is working diligently to preserve cemeteries in Columbia Tusculum. Executive Director Paul Mueller joins Barbara Gray…