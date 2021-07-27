-
For Crystal Madaris, walking through Mary E. Smith Memorial Cemetery in Elsmere, Ky., is like visiting with old friends and loved ones. Four generations…
-
Recent vandalism at Union Baptist Cemetery in Covedale is putting a spotlight back on the historic resting place. It's the oldest Baptist African American…
-
Most of us view cemeteries as the final resting place for friends, family and loved ones, but they also hold a wealth of information about our past. Much…
-
Union Baptist Cemetery is tucked away in a quiet spot off Cleves-Warsaw Road in Covedale. It’s the oldest Baptist African-American cemetery in Cincinnati,…
-
Cincinnati's earliest roots trace back to what is now a cemetery.Memorial Pioneer Cemetery, the oldest cemetery in Hamilton County and the second oldest…
-
Just a few blocks behind Music Hall, tucked in a tiny alcove behind a large, leafy tree in the West End lays an unassuming collection of worn gray…