-
Last year was the deadliest for domestic violence homicides in Cincinnati in 20 years. A local group who helps women says at least 16 women were killed,…
-
The Center for Closing the Health Gap is out with the results of a study on the effects of COVID-19 on Black and Brown communities. CEO Renee Mahaffey…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted African Americans in many communities. It's true in Hamilton County. Some people suggest preliminary data…
-
Black women have the highest mortality rates when it comes to a lot of diseases despite in some cases being less likely to have those diseases in the…
-
The Center for Closing the Health Gap will launch the Black Women's Health Initiative early next year. It will be crafted from focus group results being…
-
A survey by the University of Cincinnati found that African-American adults in Greater Cincinnati are more likely than white adults to report they believe…
-
The Center for Closing the Health Gap will have to change its ways when spending city taxpayers' dollars, according to an internal audit released by…
-
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines. This week we'll get an update on the review…
-
Lots of people filled the Cincinnati City Hall council chamber Wednesday to show support for the Center for Closing the Health Gap. One police officer…
-
The Center for Closing the Health Gap was created in 2004 to help improve the health of the poor and uninsured in Cincinnati through education, training…