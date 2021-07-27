Center for Holocaust and Humanity Education

-
The Queen City Opera is part of a summertime collaboration with the Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust and Humanity Center, the MYCincinnati Youth Orchestra,…
The United States and Israel have enjoyed an unusually strong alliance based on common interests and values for decades, a bond both Israeli Prime…
Jennifer Teege, an adopted German-Nigerian woman, made a shocking discovery at age 38 from a library book: her grandfather, Amon Goeth, was a sadistic…
In his new book, The Fantastic Laboratory of Dr. Weigl: How Two Brave Scientists Battled Typhus and Sabotaged the Nazis, Politico eHealth Editor Arthur…
Dr. Danny M. Cohen, an assistant professor of instruction at Northwestern University's School of Education and Social Policy and The Crown Family Center…
Efraim Zuroff is director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center'?s Israel office & Eastern European Affairs division and coordinator for Nazi crimes research…
As the grandson of four Holocaust survivors, Mark Hanis has dedicated his life to empowering young people to be agents of change. While a student at…
Between 1940 and 1945, approximately 1.3 million men, women and children, most of whom were Jewish, were deported to Auschwitz. Before the concentration…
Opera performed by Jewish children held in a concentration camp during World War II. It is almost impossible to imagine such beauty amid such horror. But…