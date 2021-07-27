-
The state’s first charter school applicant, River Cities Academy, lost its appeal to the Kentucky Board of Education. The board decided Tuesday not to...
-
A new study by advocates for school choice shows charter schools in urban areas are underfunded. The group is making the case at the same time Gov. Mike...
-
Cincinnati Public Schools are preparing to accept students from a failed electronic charter school. The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) closed…
-
This year began with a shift in the tide when it comes to accountability and transparency for charter schools in Ohio. But the year ends with some big…
-
A report out Wednesday on the state of U.S. public schools finds performance is relatively flat. But the study from the University of Washington suggests…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court decision that nearly a hundred million dollars in equipment bought by charter school operators with tax money belongs to those…
-
Ohio’s top education leader took a grilling in his first interaction with the state board of education since the charter school data scrubbing scandal…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has sided with a controversial charter school operator in a very narrow decision.The case involved 10 Cleveland-area charter…
-
The Ohio House is considering a list of reforms aimed at cracking down on bad charter schools and the companies that manage them. One for-profit charter…
-
Investigators in Ohio Auditor Dave Yost’s office swept through 30 charter schools and found a big difference between the number of students officials…