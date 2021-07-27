-
A Green Township man turned would-be terrorist will be sentenced in federal court in Cincinnati Monday morning.Christopher Cornell was arrested almost two…
-
The U.S. Justice Department says a federal grand jury has indicted Christopher Cornell on an additional charge for "attempting to provide material support…
-
Chris Cornell, dressed in a gray and black prison jumpsuit, showed no expression when he walked into a federal courtroom to enter not guilty pleas the…
-
A federal grand jury has now indicted the Green Township man accused of planning an attack on the U.S. Capitol. Chris Cornell faces charges of attempting…
-
Chris Cornell, a Green Township terrorist suspect, will continue to be held without bail in the Butler County Jail. Friday Magistrate Stephanie Bowman…
-
ISIS sympathizer Christopher Cornell has a detention hearing set for Friday afternoon in front of Magistrate Stephanie Bowman.The Green Township man was…