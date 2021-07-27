-
A nationwide suicide prevention hotline means much of the country will shift to 10-digit dialing. The change happens this fall for the 513 and 859 area…
-
Nearly 46,200 public school students in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have no internet access at home, according to the National Center for Education…
-
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 46,200 students in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have no internet service at home. As…
-
Cincinnati Bell on Monday announced it is to be acquired by Canada-based Brookfield Infrastructure, a global company with assets in utilities, transport…
-
A car runs into a wooden utility pole, the power company puts up a new pole, but the old one seems to stay there for weeks, annoying neighbors."In many…
-
In an emergency, when seconds count, three and a half hours can feel like an eternity. On July 18, 2017 that's the amount of time Cincinnati's 911 system…
-
Cincinnati Bell will pay $3.4 million over the next 10 years for naming rights to Cincinnati's streetcar system, which is set to begin operating on Sept.…
-
Morphick's Tony Hudson is somewhat of a superhero. When one of the Norwood company's clients, big or small, reports a cyber threat and investigators deem…
-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says Cincinnati Bell is consolidating its operations at the Atrium II building over the next three years, bringing at least…
-
Cincinnati Bell is getting out of the wireless business. The telephone company is selling its wireless spectrum and some related assets to Verizon…