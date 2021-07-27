-
Members of the Cincinnati Elections Commission this week approved an advisory opinion that a City Charter amendment making changes to campaign…
-
Cincinnati residents will be asked to approve at least four Charter amendments in November, and that number could grow to seven by next month.City council…
-
Cincinnati City Council will vote Wednesday on several Charter amendments that could appear on the November ballot.The Education, Innovation and Growth…
-
Cincinnati voters could see several city charter amendments on the November ballot.A council committee discussed a number of proposals Tuesday and is…
-
Tuesday, Cincinnatians will do it again.They will go to the polls and take the first step in a two-tiered process of selecting a mayor – a direct election…
-
The Cincinnati charter, adopted by voters in 1926, is the city?'s constitution. It governs every aspect of how Cincinnati is governed and how it operates.…
-
A task force continues its work reviewing the Cincinnati charter, which outlines how the city is governed. Group members heard Thursday from the…
-
Cincinnati's Charter Review task force is continuing its work. Task force Co-chairman Mike Morgan presented an update Tuesday to Council's Rules and Audit…
-
Cincinnati voters will likely be asked to approve a Charter amendment this November to clean-up outdated and obsolete language in the document that guides…
-
The Cincinnati charter, adopted by voters in 1926, is the city’s constitution. It governs every aspect of how Cincinnati is governed and how it operates.…