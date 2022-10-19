Explaining Issue 11, which wants to eliminate the mayor's pocket veto from Cincinnati's charter

A charter amendment on the Cincinnati ballot would eliminate the so-called "pocket veto" from the city charter.

The pocket veto is an unintended loophole of charter language that allows the mayor to indefinitely postpone legislation, effectively killing it without any discussion.

Earlier this year, Mayor Aftab Pureval and Council Members Mark Jeffreys and Jeff Cramerding introduced a charter amendment to close that loophole. It establishes a timeline during which legislation must be referred to committee; if the mayor hasn't referred an item within four regularly scheduled meetings, the council clerk would refer it themselves.

Eliminating the pocket veto was one recommendation of the Charter Review Task Force of 2015. The amendment on the ballot this year would give the mayor more time than recommended to refer legislation. That timeline was a point of disagreement as the council considered sending the amendment to the ballot.

Here's how the process could play out:

Once legislation is filed, the mayor would have to refer it to committee within four regularly scheduled meetings. That would typically mean four weeks, unless a holiday or summer recess meant no scheduled meetings.

Once legislation is referred to a committee, that committee chair (who is appointed by the mayor and can be removed by the mayor at any time) would have to put it on a meeting agenda within four regularly scheduled meetings. Four of the five committees meet every other week, so a chair could delay seven to eight weeks.

Once legislation is passed out of committee, the mayor would have to put it on the agenda for a full council meeting within four regularly scheduled meetings; again, that’s typically four weeks.

Cincinnati Council unanimously approved the amendment for the ballot.

The Cincinnati Charter Committee supports the amendment (although a few members said the committee preferred an alternate version that gave the mayor less time for referral).

Ballot language: Shall the Charter of the City of Cincinnati be amended to provide that the Mayor is required to assign a legislative matter to the appropriate committee by the fourth regularly scheduled meeting of council following the date the legislative matter was submitted to the clerk of council; that if the Mayor does not assign a legislative matter within that time, the Clerk of Council shall assign it to the appropriate committee; that each legislative matter assigned to a committee shall be placed by the committee chair on the agenda no later than the fourth regularly scheduled committee meeting after referral unless the legislative sponsor of the ordinance grants an extension of time to the clerk of council in writing; that upon approval of a legislative matter by a committee, the Mayor shall be required to place such legislation on the Council agenda for passage by no later than the fourth regular meeting following such committee approval; and that motions and non-legislative resolutions may be assigned by the Mayor to the appropriate committee or may be immediately considered by council if (1) the Mayor places the motion or non-legislative resolution on the Council calendar for immediate consideration or (2) upon the vote of two-thirds of the members of Council in favor of immediate consideration of the motion or non-legislative resolution, by amending Article III, Section 2 of the Cincinnati Charter?