The Cincinnati VA Medical Center has had a rocky few years but new Director Mark Murdock is ready to move forward as he focuses on improving veterans'…
The government has released a new report about conditions at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center and its Ft. Thomas hospice care.It was Sen. Sherrod Brown…
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we present an in-depth look at the developments behind the headlines.This week we get an update on the problems…
A nationally appointed committee is close to taking testimony in whistleblower cases at Cincinnati VA Medical Center. Acting Director Glenn Costie, during…
After separate meetings this month with new acting director Glenn Costie and UC Health, Rep. Brad Wenstrup says the Cincinnati VA Medical Center could…
Investigations into allegations of misconduct at the Cincinnati VA have led the Veterans Administration to take action against two senior officials in…
The Cincinnati Veterans Affairs Medical Center is under twin investigations launched by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and its inspector…
The men and women who serve in our military, and their families, face a variety of challenges and changes in their lives, during active duty time and…
The Cincinnati VA Hospital and its clinics are apparently in the clear when it comes to problematic wait times.Director of Public Affairs Denise Kerr…
Military veterans are invited to an open forum at the Cincinnati V-A Medical Center today to sound off and ask questions about V-A health care.The forum…