Labor Day marks the start of the final push before November's midterm elections, so expect to see and hear far more ads from candidates in the Ohio…
Red Bike officially got rolling in 2014 as a way to provide a low-cost, healthy and green transportation option for Greater Cincinnati. The organization…
Cincy Red Bike, a bike share system of 50 stations and 385 bikes, is out with its first annual report, calling 2015 a "dream start."President of the Board…
Cincinnati's bike sharing group is partnering with CityLink to provide low cost memberships.Under a pilot program, Red Bike is offering $5 memberships to…
With the opening of six stations in Covington last Tuesday, Red Bike is now available on both sides of the Ohio River and now has 50 stations in Greater…
Dayton's bike sharing program is officially open for business. "Link" launched Tuesday at noon. There are 225 green bicycles spread across 24 stations…
The popular bike sharing program, Red Bike, operational in Cincinnati for four months, now has its sights on Covington, Newport and Bellevue.Executive…
Following in Cincinnati's trail, Dayton is getting a bike share program.City Commissioners Wednesday approved the final piece of a financial agreement to…
Cincinnati's bike sharing program, Red Bike, is open for business. People may now rent bikes at any of 30 stations located throughout downtown,…