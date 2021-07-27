-
A new poll finds Ohioans are not "intensely" worried about catching COVID-19 and once the stay-at-home order is lifted will be more likely than the rest…
-
The Amazon Air Hub at CVG isn't expected to open until 2021 but already it's starting to attract new business to the area. The Regional Economic…
-
Blue Water Vaccines, based in Norwood, has scheduled clinical trials for 2020 involving a universal flu vaccine it's developing. Tuesday the company…
-
The deadline for entries to this year'?s Cincinnati Innovates competition is July 15, so there is still time for anyone who thinks they have a…
-
Cincinnati Innovates is a competition designed to showcase the technological, artistic, and ingenious innovations of Cincinnatians. Entry deadlines were…
-
In today’s Focus on Technology, WVXU’s Ann Thompson looks at the Mason, Ohio high-tech business incubator. We’ll also hear why so many technology…
-
Since 2011 the City of Mason has closed nearly 110-million dollars in new investment and in the process created 14-hundred new jobs. It's a track record…