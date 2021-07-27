-
Mary Bradburn's class at Batavia Middle School is getting pretty good at building future cities. For the third time since her class first entered the…
-
The City of Dayton is suing several manufacturers that made products containing toxic chemicals that have threatened the city’s water supply. There are...
-
Scientists have long known treated wastewater is safe to drink but how does it taste when compared to "conventional" groundwater and bottled…
-
Cincinnati's newest choral group, Fluidity, is using its June 10 concert to raise awareness of the importance of clean, drinkable water, plus raising…
-
The water crisis in Flint, Michigan last year raised awareness of the severe health damage caused by the lack of clean water. And while most communities…
-
As we have all seen with the recent problems uncovered in Flint, Michigan, it’s easy for most of us to take clean water for granted. Until we can’t easily…
-
**The rescheduled Global Water Dances event will happen on Saturday, August 2 at 11am along the Serpentine Wall in Cincinnati**Cincinnati again joins in…