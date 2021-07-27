-
In a ruling stemming from protests of the murder of George Floyd, a federal judge ordered police in the Ohio city to stop using tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets against nonviolent protesters.
-
A week after a Columbus Division of Police officer killed Ma'Khia Bryant, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein formally asked the Department of Justice to investigate the city's police department.
-
Columbus, Ohio, authorities say officer Nicholas Reardon shot Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, after police were called to a neighborhood due to a reported disturbance.
-
State officials say a statue of Christopher Columbus will not be removed from in front of the Ohio Statehouse until at least 2025.
-
For many people, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said, "the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness." It stood outside City Hall for some 65 years.
-
Statues of Christopher Columbus are being dismantled, torn down or removed in cities across the country. Now that movement has reached the city that's named after the explorer.
-
A protest against police brutality in downtown Columbus turned violent on Thursday night. Protestors broke windows at the Ohio Statehouse and nearby...
-
One thing is certain about Bill Clinton, the 42nd president of the United States.That boy could talk up a storm.Still can.First of all, I've never seen a…
-
Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the indictment of 19 Columbus men associated with the Crips gang.
-
Columbus’ Department of Public Safety has started regulating shared public mobility devices, including electric scooters, effective immediately.